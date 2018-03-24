Amit Shah terms TDP’s decision to quit NDA as ‘unfortunate’

BJP president Amit Shah today said that the decision taken by the Telugu Desam Party to quit the NDA is “both unfortunate as well as unilateral”, he further mentioned that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s statement that the BJP is insensitive to the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh is “untrue and baseless.” In a letter written by Shah it was mentioned: “(TDP) decision is both unfortunate as well as unilateral. It is a decision; I am…

In a letter written by Shah it was mentioned: “(TDP) decision is both unfortunate as well as unilateral. It is a decision; I am afraid, will be construed as being guided wholly and solely by political considerations instead of development concerns.”

Bharatiya Janata Party President also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi “left no stone unturned” in ensuring the state’s growth.On the issue of special status for Andhra Pradesh, Shah said it was “regrettable” that some political parties are whipping up public sentiments rather than encouraging informed debate. “Andhra Pradesh is the only state to receive the award of revenue deficit grants for all the five years besides the north-eastern and hilly states. Does that not show that the Central Government has been sensitive to the needs of Andhra Pradesh?” he wrote.

“The commitment of BJP for the cause of development and justice to Andhra Prades, in particular, is simply unquestionable. But unfortunately, the mandate earned together by both the parties is allowed to be squandered for political reasons,” Shah said.