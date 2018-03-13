Amitabh Bachchan falls ill during shoot in Jodhpur, fans concerned

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is reportedly recovering now after he got ill while shooting in Jodhpur for the movie Thugs of Hindostan in Rajasthan. Earlier, it was been reported that he will be visiting Mumbai for the treatment but according to sources, now he is expected to stay in Jodhpur and will be given treatment there it self. The 75-year-old posted on his blog morning "I am getting my team of doctors in tomorrow morning to fiddle around with my body…

Earlier, it was been reported that he will be visiting Mumbai for the treatment but according to sources, now he is expected to stay in Jodhpur and will be given treatment there it self.

The 75-year-old posted on his blog morning “I am getting my team of doctors in tomorrow morning to fiddle around with my body and set me up again. I will rest and keep informed in process,” . “Ya. So, it’s 5 am. The morning after the night that began yesterday…for work. Some people need to work for a living and work hard.”

“It’s been rough. But whenever did any be achieved without it. There is struggle and disappointment and pain and sweat and tears. Then the expectation of all working out. Sometimes it does, most of the times not. That not is the catalyst. When they say not, it is the right impetus to say and deliver that it has been successful and achieved,” he wrote on the blog.

Movie Thugs of Hindostan has the star cast of Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh and is been produced by Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films. Movie will hit the screens this Diwali on 7 November.