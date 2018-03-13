Amitabh Bachchan is doing fine now: Jaya Bachchan

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actress and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan who is the wife of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan today said that Big B is doing fine now and his health is good. Giving a relief to all the fans, Jaya Bachchan went on to say: "Amit ji's (Amitabh Bachchan) health is fine. His back, neck hurts. He is in some pain, but overall he is doing fine.” Earlier in the morning, Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently shooting for 'Thugs…

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actress and Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan who is the wife of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan today said that Big B is doing fine now and his health is good.

Giving a relief to all the fans, Jaya Bachchan went on to say: “Amit ji’s (Amitabh Bachchan) health is fine. His back, neck hurts. He is in some pain, but overall he is doing fine.”

Earlier in the morning, Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently shooting for ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ in Rajasthan, took to his blog to mention that he was being examined by Doctors.

“I am getting my team of Doctors in tomorrow morning to fiddle around with my body and set me up again .. i will rest and keep informed in process ..” wrote the ‘PINK’ star.