Amitabh, Sridevi, SRK & Hrithik laud Divyansh Pandit’s short film ‘Karta Tu Dharta Tu’ – A Tribute To Mumbai Police!

With a vision to produce quality cinema, Divyash Pabndit’s Wild Buffaloes Entertainment has belted out another inspiring story dedicated to the khakee knights that protect Mumbai, titled Karta Tu Dharta Tu – A Tribute to Mumbai Police.

After plenty of experience from thriving in the industry for years, several short films created by Divyansh have gone viral and the talented director also had a Filmfare nomination too this year. The filmmaker has also assisted celebrated filmmakers like Rajkumar Santoshi.

Talking about the inspiration to create the film, Divyansh says, “I was driving home from my office at 2:00 AM. I saw some cops help a man who was not able to start his car due to water logging. Those cops pushed the car and helped him. I was really happy to see that. I realized what they do is actually a very thankless service.”

Garnering tremendous amounts of views on Facebook, the short film has been raved about by heavyweights of Bollywood. Showing his support, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted that the film is a story dedicated to the brave-hearts we often forget.

Sridevi saluted the brave and determined spirit of the Mumbai Police Force, over social media site, after watching the film. Anil Kapoor termed the film an homage to the men in khakee. Shah Rukh Khan urged people to watch the film and called it a wonderful tribute to the Mumbai Police and Hrithik Roshan congratulated Divyansh Pandit for the initiative. Pritish Nandy and Remo D’Souza pronounced it a fine and brilliant film and described it as a must watch. Touched by the tribute, music composer and singer, Armaan Malik praised everyone’s work in the film.

Overwhelmed by such responses, Divyansh says, “I’m so happy that living legends like Amitabh Bachchan ji, Shah Rukh sir, Hrithik Roshan sir and Anil Kapoor sir tweeted in our support. It boosted the morale my team. Randeep Hooda sir, Adnan Sami sir, Pritish Nandy sir and Armaan Malik were also kind enough to tweet about our film.”