Ananya Pandey is new Bollywood sensation

Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya has been one of the most talked about celebrity kids in Bollywood. According to the media reports, a large number of Bollywood icons like Karan Johar and Salman Khan are very much interested to launch Ananya.

And this time round Ananya has caught another director’s attention and Farah Khan is the one who caught attention recently when mother Bhavna Pandey uploaded a picture of daughter Ananya Pandey on her Instagram.

Farah Khan commented on that post and wrote, “Do a dna test pls.. shes too lovely to b chunkys child,” and even added a laughter emoticon with it. Well, well, is Farah taking a jibe at Chunky? We see good humour, wonder what Chunky has to say to this.

In an interview earlier with Mirror Today, Chunky said that he has no qualms if Ananya wants to enter Bollywood. He had said, “Yes, Ananya wants to be an actress and she had informed me about her decision some time ago. Be it Ahaan or Ananya, I want the kids to create their own identity and be a brand in their own right.”

Earlier this year, Ananya was seen training with celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. The fan page of the young girl on Instagram gives a perfect glimpse into her preparations for her big Bollywood debut. Not only Ananya, her cousin Ahaan Panday (Chunky’s brother Chiki and Deanne Panday’s son) has also been gearing up for his Bollywood entry.