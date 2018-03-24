Anderson joins RCB squad, replaces injured Coulter-Nile

New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson today joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore and replaced injured Australian fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile in their squad for this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting on April 7. The IPL Technical Committee approved the replacement for Coulter-Nile. In accordance with the Player Regulations, the Royal Challengers Bangalore were allowed to choose a replacement from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP), according to a statement read. Virat Kohli-led RCB picked 27-year-old Anderson for…

New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson today joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore and replaced injured Australian fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile in their squad for this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting on April 7.

The IPL Technical Committee approved the replacement for Coulter-Nile. In accordance with the Player Regulations, the Royal Challengers Bangalore were allowed to choose a replacement from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP), according to a statement read.

Virat Kohli-led RCB picked 27-year-old Anderson for his base price of Rs 2 crore. The New Zealander previously represented Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL.