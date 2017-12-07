Angad learns to drive Tractor

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi who was last seen in the trailer of Tiger Zinda Hai has already started working on his next project with Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu’s Soorma. Tiger Zinda Hai is said to release this year on 22nd December,2017.

Soorma has already created a stir amongst the audience and everyone is very excited to hear more about the film. All the actors are undergoing rigorous training sessions as they play Hockey players. Recently, Taapsee and Diljit revealed their looks from the movie.

Angad’s look is still a secret, well we don’t know what it is going to be like.This is something different that Angad did, while they were shooting at a village Angad decided to learn tractor just for fun. Maybe he wants to get to the crux of the role he is portraying or maybe he was just too excited to try a new ride and being a little desi. He learned driving it in one day and enjoys his new ride, post-shoot he practices his new hobby and enjoys it as well.