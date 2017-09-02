Anitha suicide: Scrapping of NEET came into foray

Chennai: Straight after the Ariyalur Dalit girl Anitha suicide, who led a campaign against NEET, Tamil nationalist outfit the Naam Tamilar Katchi on an expected note staged a protest demanding scrapping of the entrance exam.

Pardaphash has learned that the Naam Tamilar Katchi said that making NEET the sole criterion for medical admission was wrong and it is of paramount importance that relaxations must be given when it comes to providing better representation of the state board students.

On the other side of the spectrum, Anitha’s father has said that she was deeply concerned about entrance exam. He said that despite adverse circumstances, Anitha managed to focus on her studies. “What wrong did she do and who will now answer for her death,” asked Anitha’s father.

As the huge number of people visited Anitha’s home to pay their last respects to the departed soul, her body was kept at a public place in Kuzhumur near Senthurai. A number of relatives, friends and politicians visited the spot to pay their last respects to the 17-year-old girl.

The significant factor here is that a strike has been called by number of political parties in Ariyalur district. Shops and other public outlets were closed in support of the strike. All major establishments remained shut.

Anitha ended her life after she failed to secure a medical seat on the basis of NEET score.

While messages of condolences are pouring in after Anitha’s suicide not only from Tamil Nadu but also outside the state, an AIADMK joint secretary has a tweet what could be described as insensitive.

Point to be noted here is that AIADMK joint secretary (IT wing) Hari Prabhakaran, while lauding her efforts to take the anti-NEET campaign to the Supreme Court, asked who sponsored the deceased’s expenses of her flights to New Delhi.

Later on in the piece, the AIADMK leader removed the tweet following uproar over social media and used Anitha’s photograph as his profile picture on Twitter to make amends.