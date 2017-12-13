Anna Hazare has something to say about his movement

Social activist Anna Hazare today stated that no Arvind Kejriwal emerge from his movement again in future. Anti-graft movement was the time when both Kejriwal and Hazare came together making it a high voltage one.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Kejriwal had taken part in Hazare’s anti-corruption movement in 2011. Subsequently, he had parted ways with the social activist and launched his own political outfit.

“I hope no Kejriwal comes out of my movement again,” he told reporters here after addressing a public meeting at the Shahid Smarak here on Tuesday.

Hazare said a big rally would be organised in the national capital on March 23 and urged farmers to join it in huge numbers. He accused the erstwhile UPA government at the Centre of failing to act on the Jan Lokpal Bill. “The (Narendra) Modi government later diluted the provisions of the Jan Lokpal Bill. Both the Congress and the BJP are guilty (in this regard),” the 80-year-old social activist said.