Annual military drills between US and South Korea to commence from April 1

According to the media reports, the Pentagon has announced that the annual military drills between the US and South Korea will start from April 1 at a scale similar to that of the previous year.

“US Secretary of Defence James N. Mattis and the South Korea Minister of National Defence Song Young-moo have agreed to resume the annual combined exercises including Foal Eagle and Key Resolve which were de-conflicted with the schedule of the Olympic Games” Pentagon spokesman Col. Rob Manning said in a statement issued late Monday.

“The exercises are expected to resume April 1, at a scale similar to that of the previous years.”

Manning added: “The UN Command has notified the Korean People’s Army (North Korea’s army) on the schedule as well as the defensive nature of the annual exercises.”

This year’s Foal Eagle field training exercises will comprise of approximately 11,500 US forces and some 290,000 South Korean troops, according to Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Christopher Logan.