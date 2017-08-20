Another issue heating up between Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee

KOLKATA: Not so long ago, after clashing with the Centre regarding the format for celebrating independence Day in schools and colleges, Mamata Baneerjee government is again on a collision course with Narendra Modi government over observance of Teachers Day on September 5.

All this happening because of a circular sent by Union Ministry of Human Resources Development to the states advising a structured routine that promotes PM Modi’s “Swachh Bharat Mission” across India with the help of programmes to be organised in the schools on Teachers’ Day.

Looks like, Trinamool Congress state government is in no mood to follow this directive.

Terming the circular as “laughable”, state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said: “We on our part have sent circulars to all schools in advance to observe Teachers’ Day with due reverence and solemnity. All educational institutions will observe the day.”

“The honourable prime minister has suggested to promote the message of ‘Swachhta’ on a massive scale and engage smart, young minds in the Swachh Bharat Mission through national level essay and painting competitions organised across all schools on occasion of Teachers Day.”

“This initiative would ensure a structured participation of the school children, youth in the programme and bring in fresh ideas, energy and enthusiasm to the mission,” says the circular.

“I don’t know why they have sent this circular. Do they feel we don’t know how to observe the day?” added Chatterjee.