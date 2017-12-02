Another milestone for Virat Kohli, reach to 5,000 runs in Test cricket

India skipper Virat Kohli today became the eleventh Indian cricketer to reach the 5000 runs mark in the history of Test cricket. surpassed another landmark in his prolific run, completing 5,000 Test runs in the third Test against Sri Lanka at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground on Saturday.

Virat Kohli, playing in his 63rd Test, became the 11th Indian batsman to achieve the milestone, and that too in front of his home fans, when he reached 25 in India’s first innings.

The 29-year-old batsman, who struck a racy century in the drawn first Test in Kolkata and then a brilliant 213 in the second game in Nagpur to warm up for the tough South Africa tour, looked in good touch after arriving at the crease before lunch.

Kohli, on 4,975 runs before the match, struck three fours before lunch to be eight short of the mark at the interval. He played a brilliant backfoot drive past point off paceman Suranga Lakmal to get to within a run and then drove him for another boundary past wide mid-off to go past the mark.

Sachin Tendulkar leads the list of run-getters in Test cricket, scoring 15,921 in his record 200 appearances. The India captain, who had elected to bat, came to the crease before lunch on the first day after the dismissals of opener Shikhar Dhawan (23) and Cheteshwar Pujara (23). India are aiming to clinch their ninth Test series victory in a row and match the world record jointly held by Australia and England.