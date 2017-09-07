Another train accident in UP, now seven coaches of Shaktipunj Express derail

NEW DELHI: According to reports in media, seven coaches of the Howrah-Jabalpur-Shaktipunj Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh today. However, no injuries has been reported till now.

The seven coaches from the rear end of Train no. 11448 derailed, just after leaving the Obra station at 6:13 a.m.

All passengers of the affected coaches have been adjusted in the front portion of the train with the help of the onboard TTE and staff, and it has left the spot with all the passengers of the train.

Arrangements also have been made for tea and breakfast for the passengers at the Singrauli Station. Additional coaches will also be attached at Singrauli for the convenience of the passengers.