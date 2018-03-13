Anthem for IPL 2018 edition launched

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday launched the anthem for the 2018 edition, starting April 7 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings.
In a first, the BCCI and Star India have collaborated to create anthem for the campaign this year which puts spotlight on what the IPL stands for – pitting the best in T20 cricket against each other. And aptly, they have named the anthem ‘Best vs Best’.
The lyrics, music and the video of ‘Best vs Best’ encompass the spirit of IPL – the tournament which brings together the best in the game, where best of global talent showcase their prowess.