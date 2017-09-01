Anu, Kajol, Geeta Kapoor make their way on Comedy Dangal

Geeta Kapoor, the queen of dance and one of the best female choreographers in Bollywood recently, joined Comedy Dangal team as celebrity guest for a special episode that pays tribute to women. Since the episode was of a special dedication to all the ladies of the country, it depicted entertainment, drama and lots of spice as well.



The show will see Anu Mallik and Bharti Singh team up to present a parody on Geeta Maa’s debut movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai! While you will get to see Anu Mallik as the ‘cool dude’ that SRK portrayed – Rahul, Bharti as ‘jhalli’ Anjali will rock the stage. But the icing on the cake is Geeta Maa joining the duo asthe ‘sexy’ Tina and showing them the moves on the song Koi Mil Gaya! And that’s not all!



Impressed by Surbhi Jyoti’s ichhadhari naagin and Rajesh Kumar’s sapera skit, Geeta Kapoor and Bharti Singh were compelled to join them on the stage to dance on the tunes of naagin song along with other ladies of the show. The ladies Bharti and Geeta also give the men a crash course in bargaining!

The masaledar episode turned into an emotional ride for comedian Mubeen Saudagar who was surprised by the cast and crew of Comedy Dangal with his wife who is soon expecting a baby. Like a loving husband, Mubeen thanked his wife for all her support during his struggling days.