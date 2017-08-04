Anupam Kher terms ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ as a movement

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, said that it is not a movie but a movement and hopes that it inspires viewers.

While interacting with the media at an event, the actor went on to say: “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is not a film. It is a movement. As Akshay (Kumar) says, it does not matter whether the film runs or not; our job will be done even if 10 percent people get influenced by this. It is a very entertaining film. A strong message has been sent out in a very entertaining way.”

Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film, also starring Bhumi Pednekar, is a satirical comedy in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan,’ a governmental campaign to improve the sanitation conditions in India, with emphasis on the eradication of open defecation. It is set to release on August 11.