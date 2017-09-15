Anushka Sharma partners with Suditi Industries for her clothing line

Mumbai: After superstars Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan, actress Anushka Sharma is all set for a fashion wear business. The Bollywood star will very soon build her own fashion line.

As per the reports, Anushka will launch a clothing line for women in partnership with Suditi Industries.

If sources are to be believed, the details on brand and its logo will be unveiled by the actress in September end. The product line will include denims, jackets, dresses and tees and will be available in the market from the first week of October.

Apart from Bollywood stars, some Indian cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have jumped onto the fashion wear bandwagon.