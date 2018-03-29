Apple CEO Tim Cook has some things to say about Facebook!

Apple CEO Tim Cook today emphasized on the fact that Facebook should have had regulated itself long back however, now it's too late to do that now. In an interview with Recode and MSNBC scheduled to be aired on April 6, Cook also made a harsh rebuke of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and others who use customer data to make revenues. Cook further mentioned that he would prefer that Facebook and others would have taken control of their use of…

Apple CEO Tim Cook today emphasized on the fact that Facebook should have had regulated itself long back however, now it’s too late to do that now.

In an interview with Recode and MSNBC scheduled to be aired on April 6, Cook also made a harsh rebuke of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and others who use customer data to make revenues.

Cook further mentioned that he would prefer that Facebook and others would have taken control of their use of personal data to build “these detailed profiles of people… patched together from several sources”.

“I think the best regulation isa self-regulation. However, I think we’re beyond that here,” Cook said.

“The truth is, we could make a ton of money if we monetised our customer a” if our customer was our product. We’ve elected not to do that,” the Apple CEO added.