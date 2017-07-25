Armed forces are reasonably, sufficiently equipped: Jaitley

New Delhi: Defence Minister Arun Jaitley today stated that the armed forces are reasonably and sufficiently equipped with ammunitions, after the opposition raised question against the availability of ammunitions.

A report of the Comptroller and Auditor General last week pointed out that the Indian Army is battling critical shortage of ammunition, especially for its tanks and artillery, and 121 out of the total 152 types of ammunition do not meet the minimum levels needed to fight a full-scale war,

Raising the issue in the Upper House soon after it met on Tuesday, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav said the shortage was a serious issue as tension continues along the border with both Pakistan and China.

He went on to say: “There is tension on the border; we know what China and Pakistan are doing. What is the reason that we do not have ammunition for more than 10 days.”

Jaitley however said the report was in reference to a “particular point in time”.

Jaitley stated: “A particular report was given in 2013, as a follow-up of that another report has been submitted recently; it will probably be taken up before the PAC. We don’t discuss CAG report but I don’t want to rest on that technicality.”

“The report has reference in relation to a particular point of time. Substantially thereafter significant progress has been made. Thereafter procedures have been simplified, powers have been decentralised and the armed forces are reasonably and sufficiently equipped – that we assure this House,” he said.