Army major martyred in Shopian

Srinagar: In a disappointing chain of event, two Army men, were killed and another jawan was injured when militants started firing on a search party of Shopian district security forces.

The search operation was conducted at night in Zaipora area of Shopian after getting information from the intelligence regarding the militants presence in the area.

At the time of search operation, the militants fired upon the party in which three army personnel were injured.

The injured army personnel’s were taken immediately to Army’s 92 base hospital, where two of them, including a major, succumbed. With the other jawan getting treatment in the hospital.

Meanwhile, in Kulgam district, two militants were also killed in an ambush by security personnel.

According to the sources, one of the militant who died has been identified as Aqib Ahmad Itoo.