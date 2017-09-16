Army thwart infiltration bid along LoC, two militants killed

Srinagar: According to the information given by the defence officials, two militants were gunned down today as the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Machhil sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Defence spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia stated: “An infiltration bid has been foiled in Machhil sector and two terrorists have been killed.”

He said troops noticed suspicious movement along the LoC and challenged the intruders, leading to a gunfight in which the two militants were killed.

Weapons have been recovered from the slain militants, the spokesman said.