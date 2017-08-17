Army To Get Its Own Attack Helicopters

NEW DELHI: It’s official, the army is going to purchase six US built Apache attack helicopters within the next six months in a deal in the vicinity of $655 million dollars.

The centre authorised the buying, and now the army will operate its own attack helicopters for the first time.

Indications are that the army’s Apaches will be deployed on the Western Front.

Two years back, India bought 22 Apache and 15 heavy-lift Chinook helicopters from Boeing for $3 billion.

The helicopters the army has ordered comes with anti-tank missiles, rockets and a 30 mm gun.

For so long, the army has been trying to convince the Defence Ministry regarding its requirements.