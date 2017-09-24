Arnab Goswami ‘exposed’

New Delhi: Few days back, Republic’s Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami was the centre of attraction, after an old video from 2013 showed him claiming that he and his crew were attacked “50 metres from the Chief Minister’s residence” while covering the riots.
Things take a turn when his former editor Rajdeep Sardesai and ex-colleagues from NDTV accused him of lying, as no such incident happened with him in 2002.
Read:- Arnab Goswami may launch his new venture ‘Republic’
Since the video was edited abruptly, it was not clear whether Arnab Goswami was indeed talking about the Gujarat riots or an incident that took place somewhere else.
But in a fresh big blow to Goswami’s image, fake news busting website – Alt News – has released a longer video which pretty much highlights Goswami mentioning 2002 Gujarat riots, and the incident taking place post an interview with the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi.
Read:- Arnab Goswami quits Times Now and here's why!
He then goes on to recite how the vehicle was stopped 50 metres away from the Chief Minister’s residence and the car attacked with trishuls.
It gets ugly when Goswami makes his imaginary driver the centre piece of his story – the hapless victim with no identity to prove his credentials proved to be Goswami’s defining moment, which helped him recount this incident after ten years. Goswami says the driver did not have any identity card but he had “Jai Shree Ram” imprinted on his hand and that saved his life.