Arrest warrant issued against Rakhi Sawant

In a case of hurting communal sentiments, a court today rejected the anticipatory bail application of actress Rakhi Sawant and issued a fresh arrest warrant against her for the reason that she failed to appear in the court.

Judicial magistrate Vishav Gupta posted the matter for September 5. Lawyers of Sawant, in the intervening time, moved an application in the court of district sessions judge Gurbir Singh looking for extension of the bail on the plea that she could not appear in the court today as she was in USA.

The district sessions judge had on August 5 granted anticipatory bail to the actress on the condition that she would surrender before the trial court on August 7 and furnish surety bonds to the satisfaction of the court. Previously, advocate Narinder Adiya had filed the complaint against Sawant on July 9 last year, claiming her comments — allegedly made on a private television channel — had hurt the sentiments of the Valmiki community.