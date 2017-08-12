Artificial sweeteners may increase the risk of diabetes, triggers weight gain

According to the information given by the scientists, artificial sweeteners and diet foods might increase the risk of diabetes as their sweet taste fools the body’s metabolism into believing that we are consuming more calories and can also trigger weight gain to a greater extent.

In nature, sweetness signals the presence of energy and its intensity reflects the amount of energy present.

When a beverage is either too sweet or not sweet enough for the amount of calories it contains, the metabolic response and the signal that communicates nutritional value to the brain are disrupted, according to researchers from Yale University in the US.

A sweet-tasting, lower-calorie drink can trigger a greater metabolic response than drinks with higher calories, explaining the association between artificial sweeteners and diabetes discovered in earlier studies, researchers said.

The study, published in the journal Current Biology, shows that sweetness helps to determine how calories are metabolised and signalled to the brain.

When sweetness and calories are matched, the calories are metabolised, and this is registered by the brains reward circuits.

However, when a mismatch occurs, the calories fail to trigger the body’s metabolism and the reward circuits in the brain fail to register that calories have been consumed.