Arun Jaitley in Kerala, fight intensifies

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The political tussle between BJP and CPM is going for a new stage with BJP sending Arun Jaitley for a whirlwind trip in Thiruvananthapuram.

This visit of Jaitley is seen as the Centre’s move to test the political waters of Kerala after political clashes involving CPM and RSS-BJP workers boosted the morale of party in general.

BJP means business this time around and is treating every move in a very calculative manner.

Party thinks that CPM for the first time in the history would be forced to pay the price for all the political violence it had indulged in the past.

Even though party would cooperate with the call for peace, BJP central leadership have given clear direction to use political killings as a medium to disgrace CPM at the national level.