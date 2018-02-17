Arvinder Singh Lovely makes his way back to Congress

New Delhi: Former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely has rejoined the Congress after leaving the party to join the BJP nine months ago.

“The BJP was an ideologically misfit party for me. I am glad to be back in my parent party Congress,” Lovely said. He was welcomed back into the party by AICC in-charge of Delhi unit PC Chacko along with Maken.

Lovely was considered to be close to three-time Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. He held several portfolios in her government. A four-time MLA, Lovely was first elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly in 1998.

Lovely joins the Congress at a time when rapprochement between Ajay Maken and Sheila Dikshit, always known to be rivals, seems likely. Maken had recently paid a visit to Dikshit at her Nizamuddin (East) residence inviting her to a media conference to list the ‘failures’ of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi.

Lovely’s return is seen as a shot in the arm for the Congress with 20 seats up for the grabs in Delhi bypolls. The by-elections were necessitated after an Election Commission recommended disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs for holding office of profit while serving as Parliamentary Secretaries between March 13, 2015, and September 8, 2016.