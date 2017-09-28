Ashes: ECB announces 3 uncapped players

The England Cricket Board today announced the names of three uncapped players for the five match Ashes Series in Australia commencing from November 23.

Selected uncapped players include Craig Overton, leg-spinner Mason Crane and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes in the 16-man Test squad.

On the other side, Ben Stokes has also been included in the squad despite his alleged involvement in an assault case.

The English board also reconsidered batsmen Gary Ballance, James Vince and seamer Jake Ball for the Ashes.