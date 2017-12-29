Ashish Nehra feels Jasprit Bumrah can be an asset in Newlands tracks

Former India seamer Ashish Nehra today said that Jasprit Bumrah might be the one for team India during the South Africa series and can be an asset on the Newlands track and would be a good choice for the first Test in Cape Town.

Bumrah, who is a regular in the limited overs format for India was picked for the upcoming Test series against the Proteas and can prove to be more than a handy bowler with his awkward action and his ability to bowl yorkers at will.

“Jasprit Bumrah can be a good choice for the first Test in Cape Town. I don’t know what’s there in the team management’s mind but he is the kind of bowler, who can be an asset on the Newlands track during the first Test,” Nehra told media during an interview on the South Africa tour.

The former left-arm pacer then elaborately explained why he feels that Bumrah could prove to be a good choice. “We have seen Bumrah primarily in white ball cricket but just go back a year and check out how many overs he had bowled for Gujarat in Ranji Trophy.

“He has the most lethal yorker among the five pacers along with good slower ones. Also he has an awkward high-arm action, which can be very difficult to pick initially. All these factors work in Bumrah’s favour,” feels Nehra, who was a part of the 2001 Test series in the country.