Ashwiny and I support each other in our work: Nitesh Tiwari

Mumbai: Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari who got fame with his directorial blockbuster venture ‘Dangal’, said that his director wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and he support each other in their works and try to give constructive feedback to each other.

Talking to the media, the filmmaker went on to say: “As a husband and wife, we support and encourage each other in our work and try to give constructive feedback to each other.”

Asked if there is any sense of competition between them professionally, Nitesh said: “We are working together from many years and we have a very mature understanding between both of us. We work on each other’s strengths and try to improve each other’s weaknesses.”

Nitesh, who has written Ashwiny’s forthcoming directorial “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, was at the special screening of the film on Wednesday. He says Ashwiny has a different working approach than him.