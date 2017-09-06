Athiya Shetty to give New York Fashion Week a miss!

Following her remarkable debut in Hero and an impactful role in her last family entertainer, Mubarakan, Athiya Shetty is fast emerging a promising star, amongst the younger lot of actresses in Bollywood.

Known for her uber cool fashion sense, the stunner was the only Indian actress to be invited by the New York Fashion Week. Unfortunately, the talented actress will have to give the event a miss as she has signed on a beauty and jewelry brand after the success of Mubarakan.

The gorgeous actress had already prepared a schedule in advance to accommodate the NYFW, but the dates of her shoots coincided with it.

Athiya informs, “I had initially planned to travel and attend NY Fashion Week, but the dates were clashing with brand shoots, so I will not be going.”

Making riveting public appearances invariably with her sartorial choices, Athiya admires the Big Apple for its people and art. “I love the way people are so effortless, embracing their personalities and individuality. They wear the clothes, and don’t let the clothes wear them. Everyone is so unique and artistic,” she adds.

When asked if she would call herself a fashionista, Athiya modestly answers, “I don’t know, but, yes, it’s all because of my team that I look the way I do. For me, fashion is all about being comfortable and being confident in your skin.”