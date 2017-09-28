Aussies off to a flying start, 148-0 after 25 overs

Australian team has got off to a brilliant start in the fourth one day international match played here at the Bengaluru. It was a brilliant performance by both the openers as they smashed the Indian bowlers all round the park.

Australians have made a scorn of their status since their World Cup triumph at home in 2015. Out of the 20 losses since (in 48 games), 11 have come in a row. If they add two more to that embarrassing tally, they’ll slide down to 4th in the ODI rankings.

A win on Thursday will give them their first 10-match winning streak ever in the format, while also taking them to the top of the heap in ODIs.

India (From): Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Lokesh Rahul

Australia (From): David Warner, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith(c), Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb(w), Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Hilton Cartwright