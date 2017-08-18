Aussies to play without Starc against India

Cricket Australia today announced the squads for their upcoming One-day International (ODI) and Twenty20 International (T20I) tour of India commencing next month. The most important inclusion in the ODIs is James Faulkner who will now be a part of the Australian team after missing the Champions Trophy squad.

Fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile has also been recalled for both the formats. Mitchell Starc has been rested and the uncapped left-arm pacer Jason Beherendorff’s was named in his place for the T20Is.

Faulkner, player of the match in the 2015 World Cup final, was surprisingly dropped for the Champions Trophy in June, but his experience in the subcontinent and in the Indian Premier League earned him a place in the squad.

“James is a solid one-day campaigner and is very familiar with subcontinent conditions, coming off a very good tour of Sri Lanka last year,” chief selector Trevor Hohns said. “We hope that he will take his chance in returning to the one-day side.”

All-rounder Moises Henriques, as well as injured quartet Chris Lynn, John Hastings, James Pattinson and Mitchell Starc, all miss out despite featuring in the Champions Trophy squad.

“We have reviewed the progress of Mitchell’s right foot and the healing process has been slower than we would have liked,” team physiotherapist David Beakley said.