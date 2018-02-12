Auto Expo 2018: Features of BMW X6 35i M Sport!

Grabbing the headlines at the year’s Auto Expo, India’s famous brand name which was eagerly awaited by the people BMW X6 has been launched in the country at Rs 94.15 lakh.

The M Sport version rides on massive 20-inch wheels while trapezoidal exhaust tips are now standard on the SUV. The coupe profile continues to be the design highlight on the X6, lending its distinctive look.

Inside, the cabin gets new 14-way adjustable electric front seats upholstered in Dakota leather with Nappa leather being an option. There’s a 10.25-inch touch screen infotainment system for accessing controls including BMW’s iDrive. The rear seats get two 9.2-inch entertainment screens that can be controlled via a remote. Acoustic duties are handled by a 600W Harman Kardon audio system with 16 speakers.

Power on the 2018 BMW X6 35i M Sport comes from the 3.0-litre in-line, six-cylinder petrol engine tuned for 301 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes paired to an 8-speed Steptronic transmission. You get multiple driving modes on the X6 for added dynamic dynamics.

The BMW X6 hadn’t had a direct rival for the longest time now, given its unique body style. However, manufacturers have fancied the idea given the X6’s popularity and there is now the Mercedes-AMG GLE 43 Coupe to compete with. The SUV also locks horns with the other offerings including the Jaguar F-Pace, Porsche Cayenne at a similar price range.