Avalanche hits north Kashmir’s Kupwara, five missing and two dead

SRINAGAR: Minimum of seven people are feared dead in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district after an avalanche hit their vehicle and all got buried in the avalanche.

Deputy commissioner Khalid Jehangir said the passengers were on their way from Kupwara to Karnah in a cab when their vehicle was struck by the avalanche around 4pm. The 70km long only surface link connecting Karnah with Kupwara usually remains closed for at least three months during winters due to heavy snowfall.

“We have retrieved the body of a 10-year-old boy, Sulaiman, and the cab driver Zahoor Ahmad,” said a police officer, adding that the search operations were stopped after nightfall and will begin again on Saturday.

In some parts of Kashmir, including Gulmarg and Pahalgam, minimum temperatures dropped further with the region recording light snowfall. A MET department official said there was a possibility of light rains or snowfall at isolated places, especially in the higher reaches, over the next 24 hours.