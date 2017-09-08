Awards are a way to appreciate work done by people for society: Maurya

In an event carried out by SPS Publications and Raagi Solutions, Social Impact Awards were given to various renowned personalities of Lucknow who have contributed in different field like education, health, Women Empowerment, Film Making, Media and Telecommunications.

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya was the chief guest and he gave the memento to the people of different fields as mark of brilliant work done by them for the betterment of the society.

Here is the list of awards:

Category: Telecommunications

Mr Shailendra Singh

CEO, Airtel

Category: Health

Prof M.L.B. Bhatt

Vice Chancellor, KGMU

Dr Gita Khanna IVF expert Director Ajanta Hospital.



Category: Education

Dr Jagdish Gandhi

Founder Manager, City Montessori School, Lucknow, India

Category: Women Empowerment

Dr Bharti Gandhi

Founder Director ,City Montessori School, Lucknow, India



Category: Philanthropy

Shri S. K. Garg

President

Dr K. L. Garg Memorial Charitable Trust

Category: Higher Education

Dr S. P. Singh

Vice Chancellor, Lucknow University

Category: Film Making

Mr Abhay Aditya Singh

Film Maker

Category: Media

Mr Alok Pandey

Associate Editor, National Voice News Channel

Category:Media

Mr. Anurag Srivastava

Bureau Chief

Hindi Khabhar