Awards are a way to appreciate work done by people for society: Maurya

In an event carried out by SPS Publications and Raagi Solutions, Social Impact Awards were given to various renowned personalities of Lucknow who have contributed in different field like education, health, Women Empowerment, Film Making, Media and Telecommunications.
Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya was the chief guest and he gave the memento to the people of different fields as mark of brilliant work done by them for the betterment of the society.
Here is the list of awards:
Category: Telecommunications
Mr Shailendra Singh
CEO, Airtel
Category: Health
Prof M.L.B. Bhatt
Vice Chancellor, KGMU
Dr Gita Khanna IVF expert Director Ajanta Hospital.
Category: Education
Dr Jagdish Gandhi
Founder Manager, City Montessori School, Lucknow, India
Category: Women Empowerment
Dr Bharti Gandhi
Founder Director ,City Montessori School, Lucknow, India
Category: Philanthropy
Shri S. K. Garg
President
Dr K. L. Garg Memorial Charitable Trust
Category: Higher Education
Dr S. P. Singh
Vice Chancellor, Lucknow University
Category: Film Making
Mr Abhay Aditya Singh
Film Maker
Category: Media
Mr Alok Pandey
Associate Editor, National Voice News Channel
Category:Media
Mr. Anurag Srivastava
Bureau Chief
Hindi Khabhar