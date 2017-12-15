AWOKE India celebrated its 5th Foundation Day

Kanpur: On its 5th Foundation Day, AWOKE India group organized a grand Annual Celebration at Hotel Little Chef, Civil Lines, Kanpur for all its stakeholders – family, employees, customers, channel partners and well wishers.

Chief Guest of the program Rtn Vinay Asthana, District Governor RID – 3110 appreciated the efforts of the organization in bringing financial awareness among various sections of the society. He added that in changing economic environment, financial literacy and money management are important for economic well being of individuals.

Rtn Asthana inaugurated the evening event by lightening the lamp addressing the audience. He stated that financial skill development for today’s youth is needed not only for huge job opportunities but also as a life skill for their well-being. Renowned western music artist and saxophone player Mr George Figg enlivened the evening with his melodious songs and mesmerized the audience.

AWOKE India Group was founded in 2012 by Pravin Kumar Dwivedi, (Former Senior Vice President HSBC Bank), a veteran banker with 23 years of experience in banks across UP, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata. AWOKE India engages in financial awareness, literacy, financial inclusion and wealth management services through its two outfits – AWOKE India Foundation (AIF) , a not for profit organization for financial literacy and AWOKE India Consultants Pvt Ltd ( AICPL) – a financial services company.

AIF has been conducting programs for focus groups like Corporates, students, teachers, Police and Army personnel, Rotary Club, RWAs etc through workshops, seminars and engagement activities. AIF primarily conducts programs for various segments of the society to bring financial awareness and help them make informed decisions in respect of all financial matters.

AWOKE India Foundation has conducted 100+ awareness programs pan India across 80 cities/districts of the country. They have covered 7000+ people in its programs. Currently, AIF is doing programs for Police Force of each district of Uttar Pradesh and has completed 75 districts.

The group is happy to share that it plans to double its programs for 2018 to 150 besides engaging into a BFSI Skill training for needy & interested graduates. We are currently offering internships to undergraduate and management students.