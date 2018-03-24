‘Aww’ moment for SRK and his son AbRam

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is very much happy with the way he spends quality time with his youngest son AbRam, whom he calls “champion”. This time the superstar went speed skiing with AbRam and tweeted a photograph of himself along with his son holding a trophy. Shah Rukh, who is currently holidaying in Europe with AbRam captioned the image: “A lovely holiday climaxed with the new Speed Skiing champion of the world by my side.” The actor, 52, had…

Shah Rukh, who is currently holidaying in Europe with AbRam captioned the image: “A lovely holiday climaxed with the new Speed Skiing champion of the world by my side.”

The actor, 52, had previously shared a video with AbRam, 4 and had captioned it: “In bed, in lift and in the Alps. You do get more than you can ski… With my little one on a little holiday.”

On the acting front, Shah Rukh is busy with Aanand L Rai’s “Zero”, which also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film will release in December.