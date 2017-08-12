Ayodhya dispute: Subramanian Swamy’s intervention plea being opposed

New Delhi: Several parties are opposing Subramanian Swamy’s intervention plea in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute.

Opposing parties are of the view that Swamy had no locus standi (right or capacity to appear) in the title suit.

While the whole issue was being heard by SC, Swamy tried his best to impress upon the bench, regarding his stance saying that he was raising the issue of Hindu fundamental right to religion guaranteed according to Article 25 of the Constitution.

The intervention plea of Swamy was opposed by All India Sunni Waqf Board.

Another key party in the suit was the Nirmohi Akhara.