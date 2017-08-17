Ayushmann Khurrana promotes ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ on ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao will be seen promoting their movie ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ on the television most popular comedy show ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’.

It so happens that Chirag Pandey (Ayushman Khurana) who is in search of his friend Pritam Vridohi (Rajkumar Rao) will end up in the Modern Colony where he will meet Vibhuti who has donned a security uniform. While talking to Vibhuti and enquiring about his friend, Bitti (Kriti Sanon) also arrives at the place.

Hearing all the commotion, Anita comes out and is surprised to see Bitti who is her childhood friend. Bitti and Anita will be glad to see each other and Anita will introduce her to everyone. After all the meet and greet, everyone will join in and shake a leg to the popular song ‘Twist Kamariya’.

During the shoot of that episode, Ayushmann portrayed his Mr. Perfectionist side by making his entry perfect as he did not find his entry perfectly shot in one take so after taking three takes he was satisfied with his entry scene in the show. Feels, like he is soon going to give strong competition to Bollywood’s Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan.