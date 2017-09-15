Ayushmann Khurrana turns 33, all you need to know about birthday boy!

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has turned 33 today and the actor is getting wishes from all corners. Considered as to be one of the most versatile actors of current day scenario Ayushmann has made his presence felt by giving successful films in the last few years.

It looks as if only few days or months have passed since he came to light the screen after choosing a quirky subject like sperm donation for his debut film Vicky Donor or playing a man with erectile dysfunction in his most recent release Shubh Mangal Saavdhan he has always been seen as an actor who doesn’t fear trying out new things.

Hardly few know that Ayushmann Khurrana donated his sperm in real life as he said that it was back in the year 2004 when he did this at the time when he was a part of the reality show Roadies.

When asked about the special moment of his filmy journey till now he said that it was when he saw the hoarding of Vicky Donor in the exact same place where a hoarding of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Om Shanti Om used to be a few years ago.

Apart from his acting skills the actor is also a very good singer, Ayushmann gave people something to cherish with his rendition of Paani Da Rang.

Ayushmann began his career as a radio jockey with Big FM in Delhi and had a show called “Big Chai – Maan Na Maan, Main Tera Ayushmann”. He even won the Young Achievers Award in 2007 for the popular show. Apart from being an actor, singer, RJ, television host (the list goes on!), Ayushmann is also a poet.