Azhar’s take on Indian squad selection against Australia

Former Indian skipper Mohammad Azharuddin today went on to say that the squad selected against the Australian team should comprise of best spinners and likes of Ashwin and Jadeja should be given place in the playing eleven.

Mohammad Azharuddin said R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were “rested” for the upcoming Austalia series but they should have been used and resting them against Sri Lanka was fine.

He further went on to say: “I can understand if both Ashwin and Jadeja are rested for the Sri Lankan series. But when India are playing against a team like Australia, your best spinners should be used. After all, you are playing at home and on wickets that suit them. They should have been given a chance to play the Australian series.”

Ashwin is currently playing the County Championships in England but Azhar said that if he was the captain of Indian side he would have liked Ashwin to be part of the team for Australia series.

“It’s good that Ashwin is playing in the County championship. The County stint will do a world of good to his confidence. But if I were a captain, I would definitely make Ashwin and Jadeja play in the Australia series at home,” he said.

India picked the squad for the first three one-day internationals of the five-match series against Australia which begins in Chennai on September 17. Both Ashwin and Jadeja were missing from the squad and BCCI said that they were given “extended rest.”