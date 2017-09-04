Bad news for Pakistan-based terror groups in BRICS

Xiamen: At last, Pakistan-based terror groups such as LeT and the JeM were named in the Summit declaration of the BRICS countries.

In what can be termed as a pivotal diplomatic win for India, Prime Minister Modi was joined by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Michael Temer and South African President Jacob Zuma in strongly denouncing terror activities of such groups, as they expressed determination to collectively fight the scourge.

The 43-page Xiamen Declaration expressed “concern” over the security situation in the region and the violence caused by the Taliban, ISIS, al-Qaeda and its affiliates including Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement, Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, the Haqqani network, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Hizb ut-Tahrir.

It is worthwhile mentioning that at the ninth Summit of the grouping, the BRICS leaders also condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations wherever committed and by whomsoever.

They stressed that there can be no justification whatsoever for any act of terrorism.

“We reaffirm that those responsible for committing, organising, or supporting terrorist acts must be held accountable,” the statement said.

Depicting the primary leading role and responsibility of states in preventing alongside countering terrorism, the grouping emphasised on the necessity to come up with international cooperation.

If officials are to be believed, Narendra Modi raised the issue of terrorism strongly at the BRICS Summit and was joined by other leaders, who expressed willingness to fight this menace.

“For the first time specific listing of terror organisations has been made (in the BRICS declaration),” Secretary (East) in the external affairs ministry Preeti Saran told mediapersons.

Ahead of the BRICS Summit, the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson had said, “We noticed that India, when it comes to Pakistans counter-terrorism, has some concerns. I dont think this is an appropriate topic to be discussed at the BRICS Summit.”