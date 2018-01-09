Badshah new song Kareja released on Youtube, goes viral |WATCH

Badshah’s new song Kareja is going viral on Youtube and his fans are in awe of this much awaited single of 2018. This is the second single from the album O.N.E aka Original Never Ends which is the rapper’s first pop album.

Badshah happy with this launch stated: “I had promised my fans that I will release the second single from O.N.E early 2018 and here it is! I really hope you all enjoy it and if you have not heard it yet, than do it now.”

The song has been written and composed by Badshah and features the uber talented Aastha Gill. The song has an addictive hook its cutting edge rhythm is sure to stay with you long after you are done listening.