Badshah taking care of his business!

Rapper Badshah has a huge fan following among the fans and is known for delivering big hits. Rapper says that he writes, compose and produce for himself and has no ghost writers or producers for his songs.

“You always see those dark circles around my eyes, you always hear me cribbing about my lack of sleep, that’s because I’m always working hard. Producing, writing, composing all by my own, no ghost writers or ghost producers.

Taking care of my business. Try doing it,” Badshah tweeted on Sunday night. Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh, just released his latest single “Kareja (Kare Ja)” on January 8. The “Mercy” rapper has sung numbers for films like “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, “Bhoomi” and “Jazbaa”.