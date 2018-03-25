Bajaj CT100 now available at affordable price!

The famous automobile company Bajaj which is known for its brand name have announced good news for the people who were waiting for the launch ‘Bajaj CT100’ but could not buy it because of its high price. Well! All of you can now rejoice as the CT100 kickstart + alloy wheel variant which was previously priced at Rs 36,403 is now available at Rs 31,802 with a price cut of over Rs 4,000. The electric start + alloy wheel version…

The famous automobile company Bajaj which is known for its brand name have announced good news for the people who were waiting for the launch ‘Bajaj CT100’ but could not buy it because of its high price. Well! All of you can now rejoice as the CT100 kickstart + alloy wheel variant which was previously priced at Rs 36,403 is now available at Rs 31,802 with a price cut of over Rs 4,000.

The electric start + alloy wheel version is now sold at Rs 39,885, down from the previous price of Rs 41,114, all prices ex-showroom Delhi.

The reason for the price cut is not known. Bajaj Auto has not made any changes to the price of the base variant CT100 B. It is priced at Rs 30,714, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Bajaj CT100’s kickstart + alloy wheel variant and CT100 B variants are powered by a 99.27cc single cylinder, air-cooled engine that can pump out 8.08bhp of power at 7,500rpm along with 8.04Nm of peak torque at 4,500rpm, paired to a four-speed gearbox. It also claims a fuel efficiency of 99.1kmpl.

Bajaj CT100 electric start + alloy wheel version, on the other hand, draws power from a 102cc single cylinder engine that makes 7.6bhp of power and 8.24Nm of peak torque, paired to a four-speed gearbox. The entire range of CT 100 bikes comes with a top speed of 90kmph.