Bajaj to soon unveil new mid-capacity motorcycle in India

As per the alleged reports, Bajaj will build a 400cc addiction to the Avenger lineage and might soon unveil the brand new mid-capacity engine motorcycle in India.

The current Bajaj Avenger range includes Avenger Street 150, 220 and Cruise 220 and the upcoming Bajaj model might share its engine with the Dominar 400 and the KTM 390 Duke.

The Dominar 400 is powered by a 373.3 cc, triple spark four-valve DTS-i fuel injection, liquid cooled engine with 33 hp and 35 Nm of torque.

The Bajaj’s upcoming new motorcycle, on the other hand, is expected to be powered by a mid-capacity engine that will compete with a Royal Enfield motorcycle.

The company might also offer the motorcycle with ABS (Antilock Braking System) as an option along with telescopic forks at the front and conventional twin shock absorbers at the rear.