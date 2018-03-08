Balkrishna Doshi awarded with Pritzker Prize

Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi was awarded this year's Pritzker Prize for being able to interpret architecture and transform it into buildings that respect Eastern culture, at the same time that he has improved the quality of life in his homeland, according to the judging panel's statement. The Pritzker Prize is regarded as architecture's equivalent to the Nobel Prize. Long considered to be one of India's foremost living architects and urban planners, Doshi is widely known for designing extensive low-cost housing…

Indian architect Balkrishna Doshi was awarded this year’s Pritzker Prize for being able to interpret architecture and transform it into buildings that respect Eastern culture, at the same time that he has improved the quality of life in his homeland, according to the judging panel’s statement.

The Pritzker Prize is regarded as architecture’s equivalent to the Nobel Prize.

Long considered to be one of India’s foremost living architects and urban planners, Doshi is widely known for designing extensive low-cost housing projects and public institutions.