Ball tampering scandal impacts IPL : David Warner Steps Down as Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper

New Delhi: Australian cricketer David Warner has stepped down as the skipper of IPL franchise after his name got tainted in the recent infamous ball tampering scandal.

He took the decision after Steve Smith, Cameron Bancroft and Warner himself had garnered widespread criticism for hatching a plan to alter the condition of the ball during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Previously, Steve Smith also took the decision to step down from the position of Rajasthan Royals’ captain. SRH CEO K Shanmugam took to Twitter and made the announcement. He wrote, “In light of recent events, David Warner has stepped down as captain of SunRisers Hyderabad. The new captain of the Team will be announced shortly.” – K.Shanmugam, CEO, SunRisers Hyderabad.”

Earlier, Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland stated: “Prior knowledge of the plan in question was with Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft only. No one knew about the plan other than these three. Darren Lehmann the coach was not in the know how and will continue as the coach of the team. All three players will be sent back to Australia on Wednesday and their replacements will come in within 24 hours.”

“Darren Lehmann has not resigned or offered to step down as the coach of the team, and will continue in the capacity of coach with the team.”