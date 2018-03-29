Ball tampering scandal: Warner breaks his silence, apologizes to fans

Breaking his silence on the ball tampering scandal, disgraced Australian opener David Warner on Friday apologized for "the distress he has caused the sport and its fans". "To cricket fans in Australia and all over the world, I am currently on my way to Sydney. Mistakes have been made which have damaged cricket," Warner, 31, said on Twitter. "I apologize for my part and take responsibility for it. I understand the distress this has caused to the sport and its…

Breaking his silence on the ball tampering scandal, disgraced Australian opener David Warner on Friday apologized for “the distress he has caused the sport and its fans”.

“To cricket fans in Australia and all over the world, I am currently on my way to Sydney. Mistakes have been made which have damaged cricket,” Warner, 31, said on Twitter.

“I apologize for my part and take responsibility for it. I understand the distress this has caused to the sport and its fans. It’s a stain on the game we all love and I have loved since I was a boy.

“I need to take a deep breath and spend time with my family, friends and trusted advisors. You will hear from me in a few days,” he added.

Cricket Australia on Thursday slapped one-year bans on Warner and his skipper Steve Smith besides announcing a 9-month ban on rookie opener Cameron Bancroft after investigation found them guilty in the scandal that took place in Cape Town in South Africa.